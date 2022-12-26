CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people — including a Connecticut State Police trooper — were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, was responding to an emergency call at the time.

The trooper was driving west on West Main Street when they collided with a Toyota Rav4 that was making a left turn from Hull Street onto West Main Street, according to authorities. The Rav4 was overturned when police arrived.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash have not yet been publicly released.

The Rav4’s driver and a passenger, along with the trooper, were taken to a hospital. The passenger has “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to officials.

The trooper has not been identified.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.