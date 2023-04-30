MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men from Massachusetts are facing multiple charges of animal cruelty following reports that they were neglecting horses in Middletown.

People began reporting in February that there were four horses and a pony that didn’t have enough food and supplies, according to police. The people responsible for the horses lived out-of-state and weren’t affiliated with the property. The group followed instructions from animal control, who kept monitoring the property.

Then, on Wednesday, a caller told authorities that no one had been at the property to care for the horses for at least three days, according to police. The horses and pony had been outside and didn’t have access to food or water for three days.

Animal control didn’t find any food on the property, and declared that the barn was unsanitary, according to police. Animal control, with the help from someone who lived on the property, gave the animals water and cleaned their stalls. Community members have also donated hay.

Friday, animal control and an officer stopped buy the property again, and it “was evident that the lack of care continued and no one had been on the property to provide for” the horses, according to an announcement from police.

Three men arrived at the property while authorities were there. Ricardo Javier Castellano, 25, 19-year-old Erik Hernandez and 20-year-old Luis Xavier Ortiz-Santiago were arrested and each charged with five counts of animal cruelty. All three live in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police, animal control and local residents are caring for the horses and pony.