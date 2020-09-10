3 teenage girls arrested after stealing duck, Clinton police say

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said three teenage girls have been arrested in the case of a missing Clinton duck.

Officers said the girls took Quackers out of a pen at Grove Garden Center Nursery in August.

She was recovering after getting attacked by a raccoon.

The owner of the nursery said photos from social media showed the girls taking the duck to the town beach and a house party.

They have been charged with sixth degree larceny, trespassing in the third degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree.

Quackers is still missing.