MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police report that five men were arrested Saturday morning after committing a home robbery in Middletown and leading police on a chase ending in North Haven.

According to police, a neighbor called in a suspected break in at 10:21 a.m. at the Wilcox Apartments on South Main Street. The caller told police they saw multiple masked men force their way into one of the apartments.

When officers arrived they saw multiple men leaving the building and most of them entered a maroon colored Cadillac sedan and fled. One of the men left the scene on foot and was later arrested on Pameacha Ave.

The maroon sedan was located on South Main Street and police pursued the vehicle through Durham and into North Haven. The sedan collided with another car and then a guardrail near 1500 Hartford Turnpike.

Police used their vehicles to block the path of the vehicle and the suspects attempted to flee on foot. With the help of a K9 unit, all four suspects were arrested and transported to a local hospital. The four men are listed in stable condition.

Three people, two residents and a guest, were home during the robbery, police report. One resident and their guest had been bound with zip-ties.

Police learned that the other resident was hit in the head with a firearm after refusing to be tied up. The victims and their guest were evaluated for injuries by authorities on the scene but all refused to be taken to the hospital.

The five suspects are being charged with Home Invasion, Robbery, Unlawful Restraint, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft of a Firearm. Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.

This case is under investigation by Middletown and North Haven police. People with information regarding this case should contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.