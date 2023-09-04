OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a boat crash on Monday night in Old Saybrook, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Officials responded to the report of a cigarette boat crashing into a break wall just before 9:30 p.m.

The Old Saybrook fire and police departments responded to the crash.

All four people were located and taken to a hospital by emergency medical services, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The conditions of the victims are not available at this time.