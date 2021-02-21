5-year-old Middletown boy hosts food drive for his birthday to give back to community

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — When you were five, do you remember what you wanted for your birthday? For one Middletown boy, he just wanted to help others.

Nathan Inzinga, 5, hosted a food drive Sunday to give back to people in his community.

“I’m excited to see their smiles,” Nathan said.

His dad, Warren, explained, “We kind of suggested that he donate this year instead of getting presents to fill the house and things we’re not going to use…and he really liked the idea of going with Grace’s Food Pantry.”

All the food collected at Sunday’s event will be donated by Nathan and his mom to the Amazing Grace Food Pantry in Middletown this week.

