MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Responders are telling people to avoid the area of Route 9 North near exit 12 due to a serious motor vehicle accident.

According to the South District Firefighter Facebook, this accident has sent six people to the hospital. Due to the severity of the crash, delays are expected for an extended amount of time in the area.

Officials are requesting people try and avoid the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.