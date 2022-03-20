PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Portland Police Department, as well as members of the community, are assisting in a search for a missing elderly woman.

Rosemarie Dean, 75, went missing from a residential care facility on March 17, according to police. She suffers from dementia and recently moved to a new address in Portland.

Dean was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with a green button-up shirt and camouflage pajama pants. She is described as a 5’2″ white female with brown eyes and short hair, weighing 140 pounds. She is also likely wearing glasses with her hair in a bun.

Police said there was a possible sighting of Dean during the evening hours on March 17 within the Meshomasic State Forest in Portland.

The Portland community has been sharing information regarding the whereabouts of Dean on social media. According to a community Facebook group, Dean was potentially spotted near the Portland Fairgrounds on March 17, as well as Main Street and Bartlett Street near Gildersleeve School on March 18.

Rosemarie Dean. Photo courtesy Portland Police

Police urge anyone who has seen Dean or knows her whereabouts to contact Portland Police at (860) 342-6780 or Middletown Central Dispatch at (860) 347-6941.