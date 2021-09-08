8-foot red-tailed Boa Constrictor on the loose in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an 8-and-a-half-foot Boa Constrictor on the loose in Connecticut. The snake was first spotted Sunday night in East Haddam, slithering across Creek Row during a rainstorm.

Someone captured the serpent on video, and it has sparked a lot of interest and concern in the town.

The owner of the 20-year-old red-tailed Boa Constrictor, named Tessie, short for Tesla, is harmless. He believed she escaped from his house and he didn’t realize she was missing.

“If anything, she’ll try to go the other way. I wouldn’t even both trying to touch her or anything like that. Just let somebody know that you saw her as soon as possible and we’ll get her,” said Rob Peach, snake owner.

The owner says if you spot the snake during the day, it may be sunning itself and it would be in a position with its head about a foot in the air and have its mouth open. This may look menacing, but Smith says that’s just the snake trying to gasp for air because it doesn’t do well in these colder temperatures and it may have a stuffy nose.

If you spot the snake, you are being asked to contact animal control.