MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police have arrested a group of men on narcotics charges after a lengthy undercover operation.

During the months of June and July, Middletown officers said they conducted undercover narcotics and quality of life operations in the Main Street area of the city.

As a result, four people were arrested for narcotics-related charges. Those four people are Kaseem Harris, 46, from Middletown; Michael Rosado, 36, from New Britain; Kenneth Hoffler, 26, from Middletown; and Edward Baptista, 50, from Middletown.

The four men were charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, interfering with an officer, sales of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and evidence tampering.

Police said they were able to seize crack and powder cocaine, fentanyl, and a large amount of U.S. currency from their group following the arrests.

Though these arrests have been made, officers stated the investigation into the quality of life is still ongoing.