EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A private plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a test track in East Haddam Sunday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troop K responded to an emergency call at about 11:50 a.m. at the Consumer Reports test track. The track is used to gauge the safety of automobiles.

Authorities arrived to find that the plane had made a safe landing. The Colchester Fire Chief, Steven Hoffman, confirmed that all three passengers in the plane made it through the landing without injury.

The plane was originally flying from Pittsfield, MA. The only damage caused to the plane was the engine issues that forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.