CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of environmental activists marched outside the TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell on Wednesday ahead of the Travelers Championship.

For the third year in a row, the activists called on Travelers to end their insurance coverage of the fossil fuel industry. The protestors were accompanied by Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp, an organization that works to transform lives through art and entertainment.

“Travelers had not been super cooperative in talking with us. We hope this will be an opportunity for dialogue in order to start changing their policies towards divestment,” Helen Humphreys with the Connecticut Citizens Action Group said.

The Connecticut Citizens Action Group, Sierra Club of Connecticut, and the Insure our Future Coalition are among the groups that claim Travelers is one of the top three insurers of the oil and gas company.