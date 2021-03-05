Alabama woman arrested, accused of killing man during domestic violence incident in Middletown

Middlesex
Posted: / Updated:

Melody Jean Christensen (Credit: Middletown PD)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Alabama woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Middletown police located 44-year-old Melody Jean Christensen at a hotel in East Hartford and arrested her.

She was charged in connection with the shooting death of a man, which police said stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 1, police were called to an undisclosed address after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found two people had been shot: Christensen and an unidentified man.

The man was taken to Middlesex Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police will not be releasing his information or where the shooting occurred.

Christensen has been charged with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. She is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Middletown police urge residents to take precautions after home surveillance captures possibly armed burglar

News /

Surveillance camera captures armed man wandering into open garage of Middletown home

News /

Man dead, woman injured after late-night shooting in Middletown

News /

The Black Seal restaurant in Essex reopens after a year

News /

Old Saybrook opens drive-thru clinic to vaccinate teachers, daycare providers from eight towns against COVID

News /

'Perfect social-distancing sport': Clinton high school fencing team ready to 'battle on the strip' amid pandemic

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss