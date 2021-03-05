Alabama woman arrested, accused of killing man during domestic violence incident in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Alabama woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Middletown police located 44-year-old Melody Jean Christensen at a hotel in East Hartford and arrested her.

She was charged in connection with the shooting death of a man, which police said stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 1, police were called to an undisclosed address after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found two people had been shot: Christensen and an unidentified man.

The man was taken to Middlesex Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police will not be releasing his information or where the shooting occurred.

Christensen has been charged with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. She is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.