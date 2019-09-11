All aboard: Essex’s North Pole Express tickets selling out fast

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be September but in Essex, the North Pole Express is gearing up for the holidays.

“People are planning ahead because it’s a great family event,” said owner Kevin Dodd. “A lot of really prime family time, it’s a time when people put down the cellphones and they come together and they have a great time.”

Every year, Essex Steam Train’s North Pole Express sells out quickly. Most first class car tickets sold out Wednesday morning — just 30 minutes after they became available.

Thursday at 9 a.m. is the next chance to climb on board when coach class tickets go on sale.

Pro tip: Since dates for the North Pole Express sell so quickly, have a few dates in mind before you log on. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday trains sell out the fastest.

The first trains to the North Pole roll out November 15.

If you can’t get tickets to the North Pole Express, Santa’s Special tickets will go on sale October 1, 2 and 3.

“That’s a great experience too for the younger children,” said Dodd.

He said no matter which one you choose, kids of all ages will have a magical time.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Dodd. “We have great characters on board that entertain the families. They end up meeting Santa Claus, they have cookies and cocoa with Mrs. Claus, and they play games — it’s a great time.”

For train times, tickets and information, visit essexsteamtrain.com.