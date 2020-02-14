‘Always make time to eat together’: Residents at Middletown assisted living home share relationship advice on Valentine’s Day

Vic and Lee (Credit: Village at South Farms)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents at Village at South Farms are sharing the love this Valentine’s Day and giving advice on how to have a long-lasting relationship.

Staff at the center asked couples what their best relationship advice was.

Among the answers were “always make time to eat together, “patience and kindness are key,” “always be honest” and “don’t cheat on your wife.”

“These are words from having unconditional love for one another, experience and from the heart,” staffers said in a Facebook post.

