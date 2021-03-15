Another public hearing to be held on proposal to bring outdoor only restaurant to Saybrook Point

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– In Old Saybrook, at Saybrook Point, the popular Dock & Dine restaurant once stood before it was destroyed by two storms.

The owner of that restaurant and this property Jon Kodama is teaming up with a local chef who owns The Essex to try to bring another waterfront restaurant to this area. Their proposal is an all outdoor restaurant which has stirred up some public interest.

Monday night is another zoom public hearing regarding a zoning amendment for this restaurant. During past meetings some people who live nearby were concerned about smoke, trash, and traffic.

But over the past week there has also been a lot of people coming forward who would like to see outdoor dining brought there to the point. One of those people is someone who also lives in the nearby neighborhood.

“Using this area for Smoke on the Water as an outdoor eating area would benefit more people than it would inconvenience a few,” said Laura Gray, Old Saybrook.

Even though Dock & Dine hasn’t been here since 2012 owner Jon Kodama continues to pay about $27,000 in taxes for this property that no longer generates any revenue. He says the plans for the new restaurant would include public access to the water which would be a walkway all along the waterfront and that didn’t exist with Dock & Dine.