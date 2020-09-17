Apple picking at Lyman Orchards looks a bit different this year

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It may still technically be summer, but apple season is in full swing.

Over at Lyman Orchards, they’re trying to keep families spread apart throughout the property, but if you are within 6 feet of someone, you are expected to wear a mask.

Also, now you pay and pick — meaning you pay for a bag, fill it and you don’t have to weigh it at the end. Also, to keep crowds down at their busy market they’ve set up two tents will all their popular fall foods, and staffers expect to get busy with all the festivals and fairs canceled this year.

“I think being outside is a big plus when it comes to the pick your own and the orchard, and people love it, coming out the country in the fresh air,” said Executive Vice President of Lyman Orchards, John Lyman.

When it comes to the drought, he said the apples are a little smaller, but they are sweeter too. If you plan on tackling the corn maze, know they are limiting how many people can go in and they’ve widened the paths to keep people apart.