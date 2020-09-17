Apple picking at Lyman Orchards looks a bit different this year

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It may still technically be summer, but apple season is in full swing.

Over at Lyman Orchards, they’re trying to keep families spread apart throughout the property, but if you are within 6 feet of someone, you are expected to wear a mask.

Also, now you pay and pick — meaning you pay for a bag, fill it and you don’t have to weigh it at the end. Also, to keep crowds down at their busy market they’ve set up two tents will all their popular fall foods, and staffers expect to get busy with all the festivals and fairs canceled this year.

“I think being outside is a big plus when it comes to the pick your own and the orchard, and people love it, coming out the country in the fresh air,” said Executive Vice President of Lyman Orchards, John Lyman.

When it comes to the drought, he said the apples are a little smaller, but they are sweeter too. If you plan on tackling the corn maze, know they are limiting how many people can go in and they’ve widened the paths to keep people apart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Goodspeed Musicals announces shows for 2021 season can be watched from home

News /

Health officials warn of potentially deadly bacteria found in Long Island Sound that sickened 5 people

News /

Westbrook HS, Jettie Tisdale, and Dag Hammarskjold close this week after positive COVID-19 tests reported

News /

3 teenage girls arrested after stealing duck, Clinton police say

News /

Residents weigh in on proposed methadone clinic on busy Middletown road

News /

Animal advocates fighting for justice after puppy was shot, killed in Cromwell

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss