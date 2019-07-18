Baby found wandering street of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for two counts of risk of injury to a child after her son was spotted wandering a busy road in Middletown on Thursday, July 11th.

A driver, who identified herself as a pediatric APRN, on her way home from work around 5:42 p.m. spotted a child wearing only a diaper and a shirt nearly walking in to the busy roadway of South Main Street in Middletown.

Mugshot of Tosha Cooley (Photo: Middletown Police Department)

The woman pulled over, noticed that the child’s diaper was soiled and wrapped the baby in a towel in an effort to dry the excess urine while police were dispatched.

Upon arrival to the scene, the Middletown Police officer observed bruises and scratches on his body. The officer also noticed that the baby boy’s feet were extremely dirty from not wearing shoes on a regular basis.

In an attempt to locate the child’s caretakers, the officer knocked on the door of the nearest residence. 31-year-old Tosha Cooley was identified as the child’s mother. According to the police report, the mother was not aware that the child was missing and did not make an attempt to nurture the child on her own.

An ambulance was called to check on the health of the 1-year-old boy who was barely responsive after falling asleep in the arms of the officer and needed a 30-second chest rub from the EMT to become alert. The boy was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation.

Officers entered the home of Tosha Cooley, where a 4-year-old non-verbal autistic child was also discovered with his diaper completely saturated as well.

Cooley did make mention of not “getting the child proper treatments for his autism and often loses control of him”

The home was in disarray with the stove on and food scattered throughout the kitchen and small items covering the floor.

After this observation, the officer also determined that the 4-year-old should also be transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for an evaluation as well.

Tosha Cooley was arrested and found to be in violation of 2 counts of C.G.S. Risk of Injury. She was released on a $5,000.00 bond.

Upon release, Department of Children and Families (DCF) met at the Middletown residence for an evaluation alongside both of the children’s parents and the Middletown Police officer. Unhealthy and dangerous conditions were discovered throughout the home.

Cooley will appear in court on July 26, 2019.