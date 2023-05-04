MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several students on Beman Middle School Baseball Team have been accused of being involved in an incident that used racist, antisemitic and offensive language, according to a release from school officials on Wednesday.

Alberto Vazquez Matos, the superintendent of Middletown Public Schools said the students also allegedly shared offensive and insensitive images.

Middletown school officials said they use protocols and procedures to investigate and address the matter. When the investigation is finalized, officials will make a formal recommendation.

School officials said the students violated the Middletown Public School District’s policies which prohibit discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, ancestry, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by state or federal laws.

School officials said in the next few days, the Beman Baseball Team will have a restorative circle to address the incident.

All Beman Middle School students will be provided with lessons on diversity and inclusion to promote growth. School officials hope the educational lessons will allow the students to gain a deeper understanding of the negative impact of discrimination and harassment.