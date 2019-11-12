Ben Florsheim to be sworn in as Middletown Mayor on Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s only been a week since voters elected 27-year-old Ben Florsheim, and things are moving fast in the city.

In most cities and towns, and just about any election, there are a few weeks between when someone gets elected and when they take office. However, here in Middletown, it’s just a few days.

Fortunately, Mayor-elect Florsheim does not have to make a lot of changes. For one thing, outgoing Mayor Dan Drew is a fellow Democrat. They agree on a lot of things. In fact, when Florsheim was a student at Wesleyan, he campaigned for Drew for Mayor.

For another thing, in Middletown, the new Mayor does not get to hire a lot of new people because most of the town administrators are in tenured positions.

Outgoing Mayor Drew worked to slowly replace most of the department heads over the last eight years. Drew is leaving for a job in the private sector.

You may remember, he famously donated one of his kidneys while in office. Florsheim defeated former Mayor Sebastian Giuliano by 800 votes a week ago. Florsheim is from the Midwest, but came to Middletown for college.

And if you recognize the name, yes his family owns the Florsheim shoe company.

He technically becomes Mayor as of noon on Tuesday, but his swearing in ceremony is at 7 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.