Big Y hiring more than 10 part-time, full-time employees for new location in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Big Y is hiring more than 100 part-time and full-time positions at its newest location in Clinton.

The hiring site will be held at the Westbrook Outlets, located at 314 Flat Rock Place, Suite C135 in Westbrook.

The hiring site will be open from September 16 through October 16.

The hours are as follows:

Thursday 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday 9:00am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 9:00am – 3:00pm

September 19th – October 16th Hours:

Tuesday 9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday 9:00am – 5:00pm

Thursday 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday 9:00am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 9:00am – 3:00pm

All interested applicants should apply at www.bigy.com prior to interview.