Big Y hiring more than 10 part-time, full-time employees for new location in Clinton

Middlesex

In this Sept. 23, 2011 photo, cashier Joyce Mackie, right, comes to the aid of a customer having a problem at a self-serve checkout station at a Big Y supermarket in Manchester, Conn. A growing number of supermarket chains are bagging their self-serve checkout lanes, saying they can offer better customer service when clerks help shoppers directly. Big Y Foods, which has more than 60 southern New England locations, recently became the latest to announce it’s phasing them out. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) –  Big Y is hiring more than 100 part-time and full-time positions at its newest location in Clinton.

The hiring site will be held at the Westbrook Outlets, located at 314 Flat Rock Place, Suite C135 in Westbrook.

The hiring site will be open from September 16 through October 16.

The hours are as follows:

  • Thursday 9:00am – 7:00pm
  • Friday 9:00am – 5:00 pm
  • Saturday 9:00am – 3:00pm
  • September 19th – October 16th Hours:
  • Tuesday 9:00am – 5:00pm
  • Wednesday 9:00am – 5:00pm
  • Thursday 9:00am – 7:00pm
  • Friday 9:00am – 5:00 pm
  • Saturday 9:00am – 3:00pm

All interested applicants should apply at www.bigy.com prior to interview.

