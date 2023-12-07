MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill man who is facing multiple charges in a deadly 2022 boat crash appeared on Thursday in Middletown Superior Court.

The owner and operator of a boat, Kerry Sheltra, 55, allegedly consumed several drinks in the hours before a boat crash on the Connecticut River in Portland, that resulted in one death and various injuries.

The documents said on July 10, 2022, Sheltra took his family and friends, including his sons aged 6 and 13, for a boat ride on the Connecticut River. The boat departed from Rocky Hill to Haddam Meadows State Park.

Court documents said the group hung out on an island for about three hours, where they swam and had something to eat.

According to court documents, the boat passengers took a ride on an inflatable tube attached to the back of the boat. When they were done, members of the family decided not to deflate the tube and bring it back on board.

Instead, multiple family members, including Sheltra held the tow rope to keep it from flying away.

According to his affidavit, the rope began to slip from their hand. “The accused reported that once he let the rope go, most of the tow rope they left on the floor wrapped around his left leg, causing him to be “ripped” from the operator seat towards the stern, leaving the boat unmanned, still in gear, with the throttle engaged.”

That’s when it slammed into the rocky shoreline, striking down trees and traveling at least 50 feet on land while ejecting five of the passengers.

Court documents said Sheltra’s 6-year-old son “required surgery that evening to amputate his left leg below the knee,” while his wife “suffered a traumatic brain injury,” leaving her with “impaired memory” and not being able to “remember the accident or various events occurring up to two years prior to the incident.”

Sheltra admitted to his doctor, that he consumed four drinks hours before, including ciders and a mixed vodka and seltzer drink.

After searching investigators said they found 23 open and empty drinks altogether. One of the investigators who spoke to Shelter after the crash said his eyes were “bloodshot” and “glossy.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) police arrested Sheltra and charged him with second-degree manslaughter, assault and risk of injury to a minor.

When asked if he had any remorse outside of the Middletown Superior Courthouse, Sheltra did not have a comment.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2024.