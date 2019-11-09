Bristol man breaks into Cromwell home, takes car for a ride

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cromwell resident returned home to see an unwanted guest early Saturday morning.

Zachery Ellish, 22, of Bristol forced entry into the Cromwell home, according to police. Once inside the home, Ellish found the resident’s car keys and took the car for a drive before returning to the home.

Police said once they arrived, Ellish began to fight with the officers while they attempted to arrest him.

Ellish was charged with four counts of criminal violation of protective order, four counts of criminal trespass, first degree burglary, first degree stalking, second degree criminal mischief, using a motor vehicle without owner’s permission, assault of a public safety officer and interfering with an officer.

Ellish was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected in Middletown court on Nov. 12.