MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police.

Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, both vehicles were driven off into separate plots of grass on the side of the road.

Marku was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Connecticut State Police. Ghanem refused medical treatment and had no “apparent” injuries.

The state police are actively investigating the case. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Connecticut State Police Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.