Bus crash on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook injures seven

Middlesex

(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a bus crash on Interstate 95 that injured seven people in Old Saybrook Wednesday night.

According to State Police, a bus was traveling on I-95 northbound at Exit 67 in Old Saybrook when it struck the rear of a construction truck.

A total of seven passengers from the bus and the driver of the construction truck were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries. Moderate damage were done to both vehicles.

Police say the driver of the bus was issued infractions for driving too fast and other violations considering the area was under construction.

