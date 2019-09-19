Bus crash on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook injures seven

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a bus crash on Interstate 95 that injured seven people in Old Saybrook Wednesday night.

According to State Police, a bus was traveling on I-95 northbound at Exit 67 in Old Saybrook when it struck the rear of a construction truck.

A total of seven passengers from the bus and the driver of the construction truck were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries. Moderate damage were done to both vehicles.

MOVE OVER when you see DOT workers on the highway! Last night, Troop F responded to a MVA involving a coach bus & DOT truck I95 NB between x66 & x67 in Old Saybrook. DOT was in the closed right lane for tree removal. 9 bus passengers were transported for minor injuries.#moveover pic.twitter.com/K1dziJJKwk — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 19, 2019

Police say the driver of the bus was issued infractions for driving too fast and other violations considering the area was under construction.

