‘Cameras are going on my house, that’s for sure’: Higganum woman warns public of late-night encounter with a stranger

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in Higganum is urging her neighbors to be on alert after a scary encounter with a stranger.

“It was almost surreal,” said Cindy MacNeil Sola.

MacNeil Sola told News 8 she was sound asleep when she heard banging on her front door around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When the banging continued, she got up to see who it was.

“I could see through the pieces of glass,” explained MacNeil Sola. “I saw sneakers and I looked up and saw a kid, male. 17 or 18-years-old.”

Through the locked door, MacNeil Sola said he asked her for help.

“He said, ‘I’m out of gas, my girlfriend is with the car’,” recounted MacNeil Sola. “I have no gas, no money, no cell phone, no gas can. I went and called the police and when I came back, I said somebody will help you in a minute. They’re on their way. He said, ‘Did you call the police?’ I said ‘Yes’ and he ran.”

MacNeil Sola continued by saying, “He would have waited, if [you] need the help, but that clearly was not the point.”

State Police responded and canvassed her Higganum neighborhood, but they didn’t see anyone. They’re urging everyone, if this happens to you, don’t open the door and call the police.

“Cameras are going on my house, that’s for sure,” said MacNeil Sola.

She also shared her story on Facebook, hoping to spread the word, so other people can be aware.

“I wanted them to know, be on the lookout,” said MacNeil Sola.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, State Police are asking you report it right away.