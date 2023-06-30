LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Three adult camp counselors were injured by a bobcat Friday morning in Lyme at Selden Neck State Park, an island of more than 600 acres on the Connecticut River.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said a man sleeping in a hammock was attacked around 2 a.m. The three adult camp counselors then killed the bobcat, DEEP officials said.

The staff and local youth were with the Wilderness School — a prevention, intervention, and transition program for adolescents across the state. Michael Williams, the deputy commissioner of operations at Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, said the Wilderness School offers year-round wilderness programs ranging in length from one-day to 20-day expeditions that include activities like hiking, camping, and canoeing.

According to sources, nine Old Saybrook Middle School students were on the trip.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Williams said.

The group was in an authorized area for camping, he added.

All three camp counselors were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, DEEP officials said. The bobcat was taken to the state public health laboratory for rabies testing.

The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported the campers off the island.

Photo: Deep River Fire Department / Facebook

Photo: Deep River Fire Department / Facebook

Photo: Deep River Fire Department / Facebook

Photo: Deep River Fire Department / Facebook

Photo: Deep River Fire Department / Facebook



Heather McNeil, director of the Wilderness School, commended the staff’s quick response. She said the children were helped quickly off the island and were taken back by bus to their parents.

Valley Shore Emergency Communications dispatched Deep River Ambulance, Essex Ambulance, and Lyme Fire to respond to the scene.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by first responders and for our partners at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for their collaboration,” Williams said. “Please keep these our staff members, youth, their families, and friends in your thoughts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.