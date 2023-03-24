MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s power in the word “please.”

That’s what Andrew Moore, of Middletown, learned last weekend at The Killers concert at the Mohegan Sun.

Moore brought a sign that said, “Can I play, please?” Security took it away, but the band noticed and called him up.

“So, I was quite nervous when I was out in the audience and he was talking to me, because now I’m like, ‘Wow, is this actually happening?'” Moore said.

He was brought onstage to play the drums during “For Reasons Unknown.”

Moore, a construction worker by day and a drummer by night, had played The Killers songs before.

“And then when I got behind the drum set and set down, that’s when I said to myself, ‘Ok, treat this like a gig, these are your bandmates now,'” Moore said.

He said the band has had members of the crowd play with them before, but typically only during large musical festival settings.

He had time to snap a selfie with the band — and got to keep the drumsticks as a souvenir.