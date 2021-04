EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash in East Haddam Monday morning.

Troopers say that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Route 82 at Bone Mill Road.

News 8 has learned that a car crashed into a pole there, causing a road closure in the area. The accident has since been cleared and the road has reopened.

There is no word on if anyone was injured at this time.