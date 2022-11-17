OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home.

“We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said.

The café, located on Main Street, has a room with cats where people can come by to say meow. It works for Chance for Love Rescue, and it cost $20 for an hour with the cats. Gowrie said that cost helps pay for maintenance and veterinarian bills.

It is a concept that’s unique to the area.

“It’s an awesome, relaxing experience,” said Julie Phelps, of Old lyme.

And if you have allergies, the café also has air purifiers and a new HVAC system to keep the air clean.