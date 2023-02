MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been 13 years since six people were killed in a deadly explosion at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown.

Political leaders and union officials gathered Sunday to honor those who were lost, along with the dozens injured, in the blast. The ceremony included laying a wreath at the permanent memorial outside the Kleen Energy plant.

The explosion claimed the lives of Peter Chepulis, Ronald Crabb, Raymond Dobratz, Kenneth Haskell, Jr., Roy Rushton and Vance Walters.