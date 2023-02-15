MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Perry said he’s seen what happens to Black and Hispanic children in Middletown.

Perry, the founder of Capital Preparatory Schools, said there’s a large disparity within the school system, which makes schools like his crucial.

Capital Preparatory Schools have existing locations in Bridgeport, Hartford and the Bronx. Now, he has his eye on bringing one to Middletown, but will have to make his case to the state.

“Why would someone be opposed to a school that sends 100% of its graduates onto four-year colleges, especially Black and Latin kids?” Perry said. “I can’t imagine anybody would ever oppose something that’s gonna improve access to education for children whom education has been denied.”

But Paul Angelucci, the president of the State Vocational Federation of Teachers, said the city doesn’t need it. He said there aren’t enough students in the area to support a school of 300 to 900.

“The state of Connecticut better serves kids,” Angelucci said.

He said that Capital Preparatory Schools have higher suspension rate for students of color, at 20% to the state’s 13-15%.

Perry said that isn’t true.

Perry advocated for the school before the Connecticut Board of Education on Wednesday evening. The application will go before the state board on March 1.