Chester man surprised by armed individuals in his driveway at 4 a.m. demanding money; PD investigating

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Chester and police are warning residents after a frightening incident Sunday morning on Goose Hill Road.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, a Chester resident shared a home security still warning, “2 armed buys trying to steal the car. At 4:09 this morning, my husband was ready to leave for work. 2 guys were in our driveway trying to steal his car. When my husband came out of the garage the armed guys ask for his money. They shoot and they left running. Please tell your neighbors, because we are very small group of Nextdoor.”

State Police responded to a call about two men attempting to break into cars at 70 Goose Hill Road at 4:10 a.m. Police confirmed that the caller said the men attempted to rob him at gunpoint before running off.

Police say the men were described as two Black men about 5’6” wearing mask and dark clothing.

Police added, “Video surveillance later revealed that one of the males shot two rounds toward the victim as he attempted to flee inside his house.”

The victim was identified at 60-year-old Gilles Plante.

No injuries were reported.

Constables along with State Police and K9 officers responded to the scene and are investigating.

The Town of Chester released a warning following the incident saying, in part, “Similar incidents were reported this morning in both Tylerville and Westbrook that could involve the same offenders…We are grateful that the homeowners are safe.”

The town reported the homeowner is understandably shaken.

If you have any information about the incident, CSP ask that you contact them immediately.