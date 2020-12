CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Leah Kisselbrack, of Chester, recently held her own “Polar Plunge” to raise money for soup kitchens and food pantries.

While there were 30 people willing to take the plunge with her, she did it alone because of COVID-19 restrictions.

She was able to raise nearly $13,000 for those in need thanks to donations and a 25% match from Nutmeg Rotary and Liberty Bank.