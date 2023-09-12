A police investigation is underway on Route 9 in Cromwell Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A child pulled from the Connecticut River Monday night after a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell has died, state police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 9 South near Exit 25 around 5:20 p.m. When state police arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle, which was later towed from the scene.

State police said the woman driving the car got out of it with a young child and walked down an embankment adjacent to Route 9 North. State police said an extensive search was initiated to locate the pair.

About two hours later, authorities said first responders found an adult woman, consistent in appearance with the description of the driver who took off, walking along Route 9 North. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Soon after, state police said an unresponsive child was found in a rocky area of the nearby Connecticut River. The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead around 9:25 p.m.

State police said they are working to determine whether the woman and child went down the embankment “intentionally or inadvertently.”

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families was notified, according to state police. The child’s body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner in Farmington for examination.

State police said they are not releasing the names of the woman or child as the investigation continues.