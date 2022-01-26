City, state leaders discuss how new bipartisan infrastructure law can speed up fix for Middletown on-ramp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders, Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Mark Rolfe and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro came together to talk about a dangerous on-ramp in Middletown Tuesday and how the bipartisan infrastructure law will help speed up a project to fix it.

The on-ramp from Route 17 onto Route 9 is a short acceleration lane, meaning there is a stop sign and almost immediately cars have to merge onto the highway. There have been multiple accidents, averaging around one a day.

The state has committed to a $42.5 million project which would widen the highway right there over the bridge to fix the problem and extend the acceleration lane by at least 300 to 500 feet.

“The proposed work for this much needed project includes a full length free flow acceleration lane for Route 17 traffic to merge onto Route 9 northbound,” Rolfe said.

That project is now a candidate for federal funding under the new law, so it could speed up the project by a year.

“This infrastructure bill is about jobs, jobs, jobs, it is about thriving communities and the economic benefits that would develop,” DeLauro said.

As another part of this project, the Harbor Drive entrance ramp to Route 9 will be closed and this will become a dead end so cars can still come to the park and restaurant.