CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Crossing Premium Outlet will not be open this weekend after possible looting threats.

According to the New Haven Register, the closure came after threats of looting and rioting surfaced on Facebook.

News 8 crews drove by Friday night and saw Jersey barriers in place at exits and entrances as well as police officers patrolling.

News 8 reached out to police and Simon, the mall’s owner, for a comment but has yet to hear back.