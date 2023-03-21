CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday was a little more poignant for one Clinton community.

The day is celebrated by wearing brightly colored, mismatched socks. At Joel Elementary School, it was also a time to remember 5-year-old Logan Acheychek, who died last year.

“It’s just great that the school, the community, everybody kind of rallied around him after he passed, and is now rallying again to honor him on World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness,” said Erin McKeon, Logan’s mom. “It’s wonderful.”

Students went outside to proudly wear their bright socks.

“The whole school is coming together,” said Lisa Corrone, Logan’s special education teacher. “Again, it’s around our little friend Logan, as well as other students we’ve had with Down syndrome. But, Logan started with us this year, and he made such an impact on all our lives.”

The idea behind the socks is to celebrate differences and show that everyone is unique.