Clinton garden center searching for white duck they say customers stole, may be mistreating

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Grove Garden Center Nursery in Clinton, they have animals for the customers to see while they are shopping for flowers or other garden needs. Some of those animals include little white ducks, but one has recently gone missing and the Garden Center is asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to her.

It was just a few months ago that Grove Gardens added ducks to the animal pens at the Clinton nursery. The first two were Quackers and her sister Peanut Butter, which the Bousquet family raised since they were just days old.

“You think of birds hanging out with you and they would swim with us,” said Gary Bousquet.

Once the ducks were old enough they were brought to the outdoor pen at Grove Gardens, but shortly after that a raccoon killed Peanut Butter and maimed Quackers.

“The Higganum Veterinary Hospital put Quackers back together which was amazing and she came to our house,” said Bousquet. “Literally lived in our house.”

From there the bond with the Bousquets and their dog grew stronger. But then it was time to bring her back to the pen. The Bousquets even got two rescue ducks to keep Quackers company.

But one morning they came in and the two ducks were there but Quackers was gone.

“In the dark they would have had to come here and undo the latches,” explained Bousquet as he opened the door to the pen.

Bousquet says Quackers would have gone right up to the thieves because she trusted people. It wasn’t long before his daughters tracked down the duck’s movements through social media.

“It turns out three young adults…three girls stole the duck and took the duck to the town beach, did selfies with the duck, to me they tortured the duck,” said Bousquet. “We know the duck went to a house party.”

Bousquet says the girls claim they released the duck in Heser’s Pond.

“A duck would not leave the pond,” said Bousquet.

Police are investigating and a growing reward which is now up to $600 has been offered but Quackers is nowhere to be found.

“Nobody stood up for the duck,” said Bousquet. “Nobody said ‘this is kind of mean.’”

The family just wants to know what happened to Quackers.

“I’m heartbroken for my kids,” said Bousquet. “It was our pet.”

They also want those who took her to learn compassion for their fine, feathered friends.