Clinton PD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Clinton police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Main Street by Beach Park Road.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Caruso of the Clinton Police Department at (860)669-0451.