CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police Department is celebrating a new friend that is joining their unit!

K-9 Monte has joined the Clinton Police Department, picking up where K-9 Sonny, who is retiring, left off. Clinton Police say Monte is anxious to get started.

Clinton Police received K-9 Monte from the Hometown Foundation. Monte is 22 months old and is named after Bristol Police Lieutenant, Dustin Demonte, who was murdered on duty in 2022.