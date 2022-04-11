CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Clinton will be increasing their patrols after thieves stole catalytic converters from cars at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Friday afternoon.

The thefts happened in broad daylight at around 3:30 p.m.

The person who called police saw three or four men wearing masks and dark clothing go underneath a vehicle to steal a catalytic converter. After police arrived, they realized two cars had been targeted while their owners shopped.

The thieves struck high-profile vehicles which sit higher off the ground, so no jack was needed.

“In this case, they just went right under and it takes them minutes to do so, they’re in and out quickly and that’s part of the problem as well. I mean we can get there as soon we can but if we’re there in five minutes, they might already be gone,” said Clinton Police Corporal Spencer Mangs.

Police say it appears these thieves also hit vehicles in other towns along the shoreline Friday before and after Clinton.