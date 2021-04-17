Clinton police investigating several overnight carjackings and thefts

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Clinton are investigating after several cars were stolen and broken into overnight Saturday.

It happened in the area of Airline Road. Police said one of the stolen cars crashed into someone’s home on Old Orchard Road, leaving quite a bit of damage.

Homeowner Jeff Mangler spoke with News 8, telling us the crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday. He said at first, he thought it was an explosion. That’s how much his house shook! But, he quickly realized someone in a truck had driven straight into his garage.

“The truck was running. Nobody was in the truck, and I looked around and I didn’t see anyone, so they might have gotten out of the car pretty fast because I got downstairs pretty fast after I heard the sound,” Mangler said.

This isn’t just happening in Clinton, it’s happening statewide. That’s why police departments are constantly reminding residents to lock car doors and take the keys out with them.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the incidents in Clinton, police want to see it.