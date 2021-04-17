Clinton police investigating several overnight carjackings and thefts

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Clinton are investigating after several cars were stolen and broken into overnight Saturday.

It happened in the area of Airline Road. Police said one of the stolen cars crashed into someone’s home on Old Orchard Road, leaving quite a bit of damage.

RELATED: Four men wanted in gas station armed carjacking, Woodbridge police say

Homeowner Jeff Mangler spoke with News 8, telling us the crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday. He said at first, he thought it was an explosion. That’s how much his house shook! But, he quickly realized someone in a truck had driven straight into his garage.

“The truck was running. Nobody was in the truck, and I looked around and I didn’t see anyone, so they might have gotten out of the car pretty fast because I got downstairs pretty fast after I heard the sound,” Mangler said.

This isn’t just happening in Clinton, it’s happening statewide. That’s why police departments are constantly reminding residents to lock car doors and take the keys out with them.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the incidents in Clinton, police want to see it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clinton police investigating several overnight carjackings and thefts

News /

Halfinger Farms offering pick-your-own daffodil experience to bring joy amid pandemic

News /

Wesleyan University to require COVID vaccine for all students for fall 2021 semester

News /

Car crash into pole closes Route 82 in East Haddam

News /

'You’re doing more harm than good': Domestic ducks abandoned in Middletown park now in safe care

News /

Crews battle overnight structure fire in East Haddam

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss