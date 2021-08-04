Coast Guard honors three teens, two men for saving five people in boating accident on Long Island Sound

(WTNH) – The Coast Guard honored two men and three teenagers for saving five lives in a boating accident.

The three teens were fishing off the coast of Clinton back on June 21. They heard a distress call from a nearby boat that was taking on water.

The teenagers rushed over and rescued five elderly men who ended up in Long Island Sound.

“So often, we are confronted with stories about youth in our communities that are not positive. This is refreshing and this gives me hope for the future,” said Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey.

Not all five of the elderly men could fit on the teen’s boat, so two brothers from Middletown sped over on their own boat to help.

All five were cited for exemplary commitment to good Samaritan service.