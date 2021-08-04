Coast Guard honors three teens, two men for saving five people in boating accident on Long Island Sound

Middlesex
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – The Coast Guard honored two men and three teenagers for saving five lives in a boating accident.

The three teens were fishing off the coast of Clinton back on June 21. They heard a distress call from a nearby boat that was taking on water.

The teenagers rushed over and rescued five elderly men who ended up in Long Island Sound.

“So often, we are confronted with stories about youth in our communities that are not positive. This is refreshing and this gives me hope for the future,” said Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey.

Not all five of the elderly men could fit on the teen’s boat, so two brothers from Middletown sped over on their own boat to help.

All five were cited for exemplary commitment to good Samaritan service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Businesses look into whether they can mandate employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Yale Health expert and Middletown locals react to COVID spread in the state

News /

State police searching for driver responsible for hitting, critically injuring Haddam teen

News /

Middletown Police locate family of toddler found on East Street overnight

News /

Operation Shower recognizes military moms-to-be

News /

Chickens found wandering in Cromwell park Tuesday

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss