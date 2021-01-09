Community Health Center distributes COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community Health Center (CHC) offered COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers in Middletown and Hartford Saturday.

CHC said the people involved at the clinic received their first doses, but it won’t be long until they get their second doses.

One of the frontline healthcare workers we spoke to said he wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be safer around his patients.

John Paholski, a physical therapist, said he was “Concerned that I could transmit the infection to my patients, so I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The CHC has been distributing vaccines to people in phase 1A for a couple of weeks now.

