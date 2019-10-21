Congresswoman DeLauro to kick off 20th annual Rosa’s Readers program in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will visit a local Middlefield elementary school on Monday to kick off the 20th annual Rosa’s Readers program.

DeLauro will visit John Lyman Elementary School in part of the Rosa’s Readers program that helps students develop a lifelong love of reading and learning.

The program encourages them to read at least 20 books outside of the classroom. More than 8,000 students have participated over the years, reading more than 160,000 books.

