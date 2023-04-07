MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Blood is a constant need for hospitals and patients. Two organizations are trying to make that easier with a donor program that will benefit these efforts.

Connecticut Blood Center (CTBC) and Connecticut Children’s are teaming up again this year, to encourage the community to donate blood/platelets for the month of April.

The event, “Dollar a Donor” Program, will be held from April 7 through April 16.

For each donor, CTBC will donate one dollar to Connecticut Children’s.

“We look forward to another year of our ‘Dollar a Donor’ program” said Jonathan DeCasanova, Account Manager for Connecticut Blood Center. “This annual effort provides the community the ability to support both the need for blood donations, and their local children’s hospital.”

CTBC declared its first blood shortage emergency of 2023, which sparked the partnership with Connecticut Children’s, with the shortage being local and national.

CTBC, along with its sister division, Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC), need to collect 250 donations a day for the hospitals they service.

“The need for blood is constant. No one knows that better than the children and families who are supported and cared for by Connecticut Children’s” said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, Marketing and Communications Manager with Connecticut Blood Center. “It takes less than an hour of your time to donate but these products can be life changing for these patients.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit this link.