MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice.

Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances out of their control, they need to close their doors until further notice. They are making an emergency plea for help.

Every dog at the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within the month.

To see the dogs up for adoption, click here.