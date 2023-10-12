MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local landscaper is accusing a Middletown couple of a racist rant that was captured on video this week.

Jose Martin who owns J. Martin Landscaping said he and his brother were in the middle of a job when two neighbors who were upset about the noise confronted them and allegedly made racist comments.

Those neighbors were identified as Robert Shaw and his girlfriend Sherri Bourgeois-Williams of Middletown.

“This is why we need a border wall. Right here. This is why we need a border wall,” Shaw said in a video shot by Martin.

Martin is from Puerto Rico, which is a United States territory.

In the video, Shaw and Bourgeois-Williams could be heard making the following comments: “’Do you have a visa?’ ‘Do you have a visa to be here?’ ‘You don’t have a visa?’ ‘You don’t even have a visa do you’? ‘You don’t have nothing to be here. Are you here legally?’”

Martin was jarred by the incident. He said he wants people to see the video, to know how not to treat people.

“I want to show the world that this is not right and you never treat nobody the way they treat us,” Martin said. “We sad. We’re still sad. We’re mad. We’re still mad.”

News 8 spoke with Shaw who said he and Bourgeois-Williams are sorry for how they acted in the video.

“We made a mistake. Again I was drinking,” said Bourgeois-Williams. “I haven’t been myself lately. I have not been myself at all and definitely not a racist. I have… my son is Puerto Rican like I’m not a racist and I’m scared to death to even be here,” Shaw said.

The couple said garbage bags were left on their porch overnight and they’ve gotten threats online.

While Middletown police and the Middlesex County State’s Attorney’s office try to figure out if charges will be filed, the couple has also contacted police because of the harassment and threats they say they have received.

“We’re waiting for somebody to come by and do a drive-by,” Bourgeois-Williams said. “You know, I mean, I can’t sleep.”

Martin said he does not believe that Shaw and Bourgeoise-Williams are not sorry for how they acted.

“I don’t think they are very sorry. I don’t think that they care,” Martin said.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim (D-Conn.) has apologized to Martin and his staff for the hurtful comments.



Mayor Florsheim contacted Middletown police to see if any action should be taken for the incident.