MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are in the beginning stages of creating legislation to honor a state representative killed earlier this year in a wrong-way crash — and prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Representative Williams, but as we have seen, [there have been] near misses and tragedies for many families that have lost loved ones due to a preventable tragedy,” said Sen. Tony Hwang (R-District 28).

Twenty-three people died in wrong-way crashes in Connecticut last year. Quentin “Q” Williams, who represented Middletown, was killed hours after being sworn in for his third term.

The 39-year-old was honored with a “final ride” from Middletown to the Capitol in Hartford, where a three-minute pause symbolized his terms.

The state transportation committee unanimously voted Wednesday to take up concepts to cut down on the crashes. That may include ideas from the Vision Zero intiative.

Sen. Christine Cohen (D-District 12), said it that the increase in crashes “has really been a cause for concern.”